The Best MLB All-Star Games Ever

ELAINE THOMPSON/Associated Press

1950: Extras Special

Ralph Kiner homered in the ninth to force the first extra-innings game in ASG history, and in his only at-bat, teammate Red Schoendienst hit a round-tripper in the 14th to give the National League the 4-3 victory. And there was one heck of a pitching performance. Larry Jansen allowed just one baserunner in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

1961 (First Game): Ninth-Inning Meltdown

A Harmon Killebrew solo home run in the sixth inning was the only hit the National League's Warren Spahn, Bob Purkey and Mike McCormick allowed through the first eight innings. But four errors, three hits, a walk and a balk between the ninth and 10th innings allowed the AL to come back and take the lead. But with a murderer's row of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Frank Robinson and Roberto Clemente leading off the bottom of the 10th, the NL came back to win 5-4. (From 1959 to 1962, there were two All-Star Games.)

1989: Bo Knows Baseball

Bo Jackson and Wade Boggs hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the AL. While that was the extent of Boggs' contributions, Jackson added an RBI groundout, a stolen base and a single en route to being named the MVP of a game that turned into a solid pitchers' duel after the third inning.

1998: Runs in the Rockies

It was the apex of the steroids era. It was Coors Field. Of course it was the highest-scoring MLB All-Star Game ever. There were actually just three home runs in the contest, but the AL outlasted the NL to win 13-8. Roberto Alomar, Ivan Rodriguez and Devon White each had three-hit performances on a night with 31 hits allowed and 11 walks.

2001: Cal Ripken Jr.'s Last Ride

The Iron Man had announced a few weeks before this game he would retire at the end of the season, but he still had one more trick left up his sleeve. After Alex Rodriguez insisted on letting Ripken start at shortstop instead of third base, Ripken clubbed a home run in his first at-bat and was named the game's MVP.

2002: The Tie

Save for Torii Hunter's robbing Barry Bonds of a home run in the first inning, followed by Bonds' homer in the third, these 11 innings (and many of the names involved) were rather unmemorable. It's only because the game controversially ended in a 7-7 tie that we'll never forget it.