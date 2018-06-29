Kentucky Fan Drake Takes Shot at Louisville, Rick Pitino on New 'Scorpion' Album

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Pitino held the news conference in the wake of an NCAA decision in a sex scandal case that strips the Cardinals program of 123 victories, a national championship and $600,000 in post-season revenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Superstar rapper Drake, a noted Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, referenced the rival Louisville Cardinals and former head coach Rick Pitino on his new Scorpion album released Friday.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio noted Drake mentions Pitino in the song "Sandra's Rose."

"Louisville hush money for my young gunners," he sings. "Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos."

Louisville fired Pitino last October for his alleged involvement in the NCAA's widespread pay-to-play scandal.

Last June, he received a five-game suspension from the NCAA for a failure to monitor the Cardinals program related to an escort scandal, though the governing body noted it was because the coach "did not exercise sufficient oversight." It could not conclude whether he was directly aware of the situation.

Kentucky and Louisville have a longstanding basketball rivalry. The Wildcats own a 34-16 edge in the head-to-head series, including five wins in the last six meetings.

Related

    7-Foot Center Dajour Dickens Leaves Providence

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    7-Foot Center Dajour Dickens Leaves Providence

    Kevin McNamara
    via providencejournal.com

    Report: Clemson, Brownell Finalizing Long-Term Deal

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Clemson, Brownell Finalizing Long-Term Deal

    Jon Rothstein
    via FRS Hoopz

    How Kentucky Tried Building Kevin Knox into the Next KD

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    How Kentucky Tried Building Kevin Knox into the Next KD

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Report: Ollie Demands Retraction from UConn, May Sue

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Ollie Demands Retraction from UConn, May Sue

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report