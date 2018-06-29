Kentucky Fan Drake Takes Shot at Louisville, Rick Pitino on New 'Scorpion' Album

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Superstar rapper Drake, a noted Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, referenced the rival Louisville Cardinals and former head coach Rick Pitino on his new Scorpion album released Friday.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio noted Drake mentions Pitino in the song "Sandra's Rose."

"Louisville hush money for my young gunners," he sings. "Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos."

Louisville fired Pitino last October for his alleged involvement in the NCAA's widespread pay-to-play scandal.

Last June, he received a five-game suspension from the NCAA for a failure to monitor the Cardinals program related to an escort scandal, though the governing body noted it was because the coach "did not exercise sufficient oversight." It could not conclude whether he was directly aware of the situation.

Kentucky and Louisville have a longstanding basketball rivalry. The Wildcats own a 34-16 edge in the head-to-head series, including five wins in the last six meetings.