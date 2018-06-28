Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Not Offering Brandon Ingram in Packages

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly haven't made Brandon Ingram available in trade talks as rumors continue to swirl regarding their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

Citing a source, the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported Thursday that the Lakers have not offered Ingram in any deals "so far."

