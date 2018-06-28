Utah State LB Jamaal Evans Charged with Rape

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Utah State linebacker Jamaal Evans was charged with rape and forcible sodomy on Thursday stemming from an alleged assault that occurred in the early morning hours of June 18.

According to KSL.com's Pat Reavy, Evans met a woman at an off-campus party and took her upstairs from the basement—where she and friends began the night—for drinks.

"The next thing she remembered was waking up in the shower when she struck her head on a metal rack that was hanging over the shower head," the Cache County police report said, according to Reavy. "(She) stated she heard Jamaal ask her if she 'was good.'"

When a friend gained entry to the bathroom, "she found the woman 'completely nude' and 'hunched over and … completely incoherent,'" according to the police report, per Reavy. Investigators stated the woman "was too intoxicated to have given consent."

Per the police report, Evans "described what occurred as 'when you're in the moment and you want what you want, you just got to do it sometimes.'" Evans also allegedly said "he gave that girl what she wanted."

'Was I drunk? Honestly no," Evans told police. "Well not like out of my mind but I’m like a little buzzed because I don't drink a lot.'"

Evans, 19, redshirted his freshman year at Utah State.