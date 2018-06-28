Ex-Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Fined $2.75 Million After NFL Investigation

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The NFL announced a $2.75 million fine for former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson on Thursday after finding allegations of workplace misconduct were substantiated.

The league's release says most of the funds from the fine will be used to support "organizations dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside of the workplace."

Richardson, 81, owned the Panthers from their inception until selling them earlier this year. He announced his intention to sell the franchise after L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated published a lengthy investigative report on sexual harassment and racism allegations against Richardson.

"I appreciate Mary Jo White’s careful and thorough examination of these issues, and her thoughtful recommendations to the Panthers and the entire NFL," commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Her recommendations will help ensure that our workplaces are open, inclusive and respectful."

The investigation found no other employees acted in a hostile manner. However, it was confirmed that no member of the Panthers reported the incidents to the league office before the Sports Illustrated story was published.

Richardson has denied any wrongdoing.