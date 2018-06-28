Knicks Rumors: Enes Kanter Expected to Opt In to $18.6M Contract

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Enes Kanter is likely returning to New York.

Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported Thursday that the veteran big man is leaning toward picking up his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season.

Kanter, 26, has until Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET to decide on the option. He's expected to continue surveying his potential options on the open market, but "barring an unforeseen significant change in the market," he's planning on opting in, per Begley.

After being shipped to New York as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade, Kanter had the best season of his career. He averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds, making him one of a select few brights spots in a down Knicks season.

The Knicks are almost certainly fine with this outcome. They are expected to be one of the NBA's worst teams in 2018-19 with Kristaps Porzingis likely missing some (if not all) of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. Kanter won't win games single-handedly, but he's a competent starting big who will help the Knicks stay watchable on most nights.

From Kanter's side, the reason to opt in is obvious: No team was going to come close to matching his $18.6 million salary. Even the potential long-term money is scarce on this year's market, as only a handful of teams have significant cap space. Some of those teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, are not considered Kanter suitors.

The league will once again be flush with cap space in 2019, which will give Kanter a better chance to secure the long-term contract he desires.