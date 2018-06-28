Jets Rookie QB Sam Darnold Won't Be Hazed by Teammates, Says Buster Skrine

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 14: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets participates in drills during the final day of Jets mandatory minicamp on June 14, 2018 at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine said the team doesn't have any plans to haze rookie quarterback Sam Darnold after he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

"Nah, hazing's not legal. It's not legal in the NFL anymore," he told TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Skrine said the USC product's teammates might make him sing during training camp or use another type of "basic" joke, but nothing too serious.

The 29-year-old Georgia native also praised Darnold's performance during the early stages of offseason work.

"He's improved daily. Every day he gets better," Skrine said. "True professional."

Darnold is set to open camp behind Josh McCown on the Jets' depth chart, but he'll likely take over the starting job at some point during his debut campaign as New York looks toward the future.

