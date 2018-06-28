Knicks Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Updates on Enes Kanter and More

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The bright lights of Madison Square Garden will only be shining on NBA superstars when teams play road games against the New York Knicks.

Even with a few names expected to be removed from the roster, the Knicks will be far from the center of the NBA universe this summer.

Three players from New York's 2017-18 roster are unrestricted free agents, while two others are restricted free agents and another has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

If certain decisions don't go their way, the Knicks could end up in the market for a few lesser-known free agents, but at the moment most of their focus is on retaining as many players as possible.

Enes Kanter

The biggest decision awaiting the Knicks is the future of center Enes Kanter, who has until Friday to opt in for next season or become a free agent.

Kanter's player option is worth $18.6 million, but he is unsure of what he'll do with five teams interested in him, per Mark Berman of the New York Post.

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The 26-year-old averaged a double-double for the second time in his career last season, putting together 14.1 points and 11 rebounds per game.

New York would love to have similar production in the frontcourt next season as it tries to work its way into the playoff conversation.

Kanter's best chance to be a star might be in New York since Kristaps Porzingis is working his way back from an ACL injury and the rest of the players on the roster don't exactly intrigue outsiders.

With an increase in production possible ahead of a summer where he'll become an unrestricted free agent, Kanter would be wise to opt in with the Knicks, but a contender could come along and entice him away from New York.

Kyle O'Quinn

Kyle O'Quinn won't be coming back to New York, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 28-year-old will opt out of his $4.2 million option:

The 28-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per game during his third season with the Knicks.

Losing the center would hurt a bit because the Knicks don't have a ton of flexibility to bring in a quality replacement, especially if Kanter opts in.

This summer could be huge for the Knicks, as Michael Beasley, Luke Kornet, Isaiah Hicks, Kanter and O'Quinn could depart the franchise.

If that occurs, the Knicks would be left with Joakim Noah and Porzingis as their top options down low when healthy, along with draft pick Mitchell Robinson.

Luke Kornet

You know it's going to be a rough offseason for the Knicks when Kornet is one of the primary players to keep an eye on.

The undrafted big man out of Vanderbilt was on a two-way contract with the Knicks last season, but his opportunity to make the NBA roster could be hampered by the team's selection of Robinson.

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

According to Berman, there are a handful of teams with a passing interest in Kornet, who averaged 6.7 points per game in 20 appearances for the Knicks.

The Knicks have already offered another two-way contract to the 22-year-old, per Berman's report, but he might be better off elsewhere if Kanter opts in and Robinson develops the way New York hopes he can.

If a team swoops in with an offer for Kornet around $1 million, the Knicks shouldn't make an effort to match it, as they try to cash in on the late selection of the risky Robinson.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

