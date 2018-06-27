WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 27

1 of 4

NXT champion Aleister Black kicked off this week's show, fresh off his improbable win over Lars Sullivan at TakeOver: Chicago.

Black referenced the adversity he faced in his match with Sullivan until Tommaso Ciampa interrupted.

He claimed Black has done nothing to make the championship he holds. Instead, the championship has had to make him, referencing the fact that he barely squeaked by Sullivan on the same night that Ciampa beat Johnny Gargano in another classic.

He was unimpressed and if William Regal would make the match between the two of them, he would beat him and take the title. In an instance, Black's title reign can fade to black, courtesy of Ciampa.

Grade

A

Analysis

Ciampa interrupting Black and getting in his head, doubting his status as champion and calling into question whether he is actually adding to the prestige of the title or relying on it to heighten his credibility is an intriguing angle to take with this one.

Ciampa easily could have claimed contendership by way of his victory over Gargano but the writers went a different direction and it will help elevate the overall quality of the program as a result.