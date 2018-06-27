WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 27

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 27June 28, 2018
The fallout from TakeOver: Chicago was felt again Wednesday night as the rivalries that will encapsulate NXT for the next few weeks and months became more and more apparent to the brand's faithful.
Tommaso Ciampa stepped up as the next contender to Aleister Black's NXT Championship, Candice LeRae returned to televised in-ring action and The Undisputed Era sought to avenge their loss of the NXT Tag Team Championships to Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in the UK.
Find out everything that went down in detail Wednesday night on WWE Network with this recap of the June 27 broadcast.
Tommaso Ciampa Interrupts Aleister Black
NXT champion Aleister Black kicked off this week's show, fresh off his improbable win over Lars Sullivan at TakeOver: Chicago.
Black referenced the adversity he faced in his match with Sullivan until Tommaso Ciampa interrupted.
He claimed Black has done nothing to make the championship he holds. Instead, the championship has had to make him, referencing the fact that he barely squeaked by Sullivan on the same night that Ciampa beat Johnny Gargano in another classic.
He was unimpressed and if William Regal would make the match between the two of them, he would beat him and take the title. In an instance, Black's title reign can fade to black, courtesy of Ciampa.
Grade
A
Analysis
Ciampa interrupting Black and getting in his head, doubting his status as champion and calling into question whether he is actually adding to the prestige of the title or relying on it to heighten his credibility is an intriguing angle to take with this one.
Ciampa easily could have claimed contendership by way of his victory over Gargano but the writers went a different direction and it will help elevate the overall quality of the program as a result.
Kona Reeves vs. Max Humberto
The unimpressive early run of Kona Reeves continued Wednesday night as he battled Max Humberto in singles competition.
Reeves dominated the match and scored the win with his self-proclaimed Hawaiian Drop.
Result
Reeves defeated Humberto
Grade
C-
Analysis
Squash matches work in today's wrestling landscape when the Superstar(s) doing the squashing have a high-impact offense that makes it fun to watch a lesser-quality opponent get demolished.
Reeves does not have that offensive skill set. He is not a terribly polished wrestler as of yet and his finisher is about as dynamic as a Bobby Lashley promo.
It is not working.
The only way Reeves stands a chance of getting over with the audience is if he works with established talent and grows as a performer.
Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans took the fight to Candice LeRae right out of the gate, wrapping her arm around the ring post and seizing control after a brief flurry from "Candice Wrestling."
Evans continued to work the arm of her opponent, looking to pick up a victory over one of the most celebrated competitors in recent independent wrestling history.
She trapped LeRae in a cobra clutch, trapping the arm and trying to force a submission.
The popular babyface fought her way into the match using her uninjured right arm, delivered her own incarnation of Shane Helms' Vertebreaker and scored the win off a moonsault.
Result
LeRae defeated Evans
Grade
B
Analysis
Candice may be one of the toughest wrestlers on the roster, male or female, and matches like this one where she fights from underneath and puts that toughness on display will only help further endear her to an audience that already loves her.
Evans continues to improve with every passing week to the point that one could easily see her hoisting gold within the next year.
If she is not called to the main roster before then.
A solid match that should help LeRae building momentum as a competitor.
Ricochet and Mustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era
Before a scheduled match between new NXT tag team champions Mustache Mountain and the unknown duo of Dave Nixon and Carl Axelrod, The Undisputed Era attacked the no-names. They cut a promo insisting Tyler Bate and Trent Seven's victory over Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong was a fluke and Adam Cole vowed to send them back to their home country without the titles.
Ricochet hit the ring to make the save and a Six-Man Tag Team match was underway.
The heels overcame an early onslaught and isolated Bate, beating him down and preventing a tag. When the tag came, Ricochet exploded into the match. All hell broke loose and Ricochet managed a 630 to Cole.
O'Reilly broke up the pin, saving the match for his team.
Ricochet answered with a dive that wiped O'Reilly out but left himself open for an attack by Strong, who rolled him back into the ring. Cole scored the win for the team.
Result
The Undisputed Era defeated Ricochet and Mustache Mountain
Grade
A
Analysis
The strong heel run of Undisputed Era continued here with a smart and resourceful win over the red-hot Mustache Mountain and a Ricochet coming off a win over Velveteen Dream.
The action was fast and furious, the babyfaces do not lose anything in defeat and if anything, Ricochet inches closer to a North American Championship opportunity against Cole.
A quality match to cap off a show that will likely have long-reaching effects on the brand as it sets its sights on Brooklyn this August.