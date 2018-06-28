Warriors Rumors: Latest Intel Surrounding Kevin Durant, Patrick McCaw and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As the Golden State Warriors look to win their third consecutive title and fourth in five years, there will be plenty to keep an eye on this summer.

While they are not expected to be serious contenders for star free agents like LeBron James and Paul George, they do have to figure out how to shape their roster for 2018 and beyond. That includes re-signing some of their own free agents as well as finding players to fill out the bench.

Below is the latest buzz surrounding the Dubs as free agency approaches.

Kevin Durant Not Expected to Exercise Player Option

Kevin Durant has made it clear time and time again that he plans to stay in the Bay Area, but what's not clear is how he will go about his contract situation.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP has until Friday to decide whether he will opt in to the $26.3 million remaining on his contract. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that the former league MVP will let the deadline pass without action, allowing him to become a free agent.

That decision would mean little in regard to his playing future and would have everything to do with finances. It is important to note, though, that Durant is on the record of saying that "anything can happen" in free agency.

Durant has taken less in the past to help the Warriors fill out their roster in order to give the team roster flexibility. There has been speculation that he is looking to max out this time around, finally getting paid for the value he brings to the franchise.

Of course, it shouldn't be much negotiating. Golden State general manager Bob Myers is on the record of saying the team will give Durant "whatever deal he wants."

Warriors Hope to Retain Restricted Free Agent Patrick McCaw

After being a second-round pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Patrick McCaw has proven to be key depth as the Warriors have won back-to-back championships in his first two seasons.

As a result, Golden State has made him a restricted free agent by extending a qualifying offer, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

McCaw averaged 4.0 points on 40.9 percent shooting, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds last season. He was limited to 57 games after suffering a lumbosacral bone bruise in a scary fall. He returned during the postseason, although he played a limited role in the title run.

Backcourt depth was not a strength this past season for Golden State. When Stephen Curry and McCaw were out, veteran forward Andre Iguodala started at the point in the postseason. That makes retaining McCaw key.

Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob recently told KNBR 680 (h/t NBC Sports' Drew Shiller) that while they encourage McCaw to see what's available on the market, the team hopes the guard will return:

"We love Pat and we really hope he's back. We'll see how this process plays out. Like any player, we would tell him: 'This is about you and your life. It's not about us. We really hope you come back and we're going to offer you a contract, but go find out what's best for you. Figure out what out there really makes you tick and what you want.'"

Warriors May Not Use Mid-level Exception

With Stephen Curry signed to a max deal, Kevin Durant entering free agency and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both nearing the end of their current contracts, Golden State does not much room to work with financially as it looks to retool its roster.

That makes the mid-level exception a valuable commodity for the Warriors—but that doesn't mean they will utilize it.

Golden State used the mid-level exception on veteran Nick Young last summer. Swaggy P managed to earn valuable minutes in the postseason and helped the team successfully defend its title. Now, Young is a free agent, along with other veterans like David West, JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia.

The core figures to remain in tact, so filling out the bench will be a top priority this summer. It's just a question of how they will do so.

General manager Bob Myers revealed on Monday, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater, that the team will only use the mid-level exception if the situation is right:

"It depends. Joe’s always shown a high level of aggressiveness. So if it makes sense for us and if it helps us win, he’s always said yes. But that’ll be the markers that have to be met.

"Obviously being in the tax, there’s an exponential cost to using the taxpayer mid-level for us. So we have to be smart and prudent with whatever we spend, even if it’s a minimum."

Given how deep the Warriors are into the penalty, the mid-level exception will cost them more than the initial $5.3 million price tag. The penalties the Warriors could be facing are steep, so every dollar spent is multiplied.

While owner Joe Lacob knows the mid-level exception could prove costly, he is willing to use it if it helps put the team in a position to raise another banner.

"If (Myers) makes a good enough case, (we’ll use it)," Lacob told 95.7 The Game. "If there’s somebody that might take a—I’m not going to mention names—if there’s somebody we like who might take that kind of deal that’s better than that number, even though it would be very expensive for us, if we thought it was important to do it, damn right we’d do it!"