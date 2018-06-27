WWE Superstar Kevin Owens Doesn't Get His Song Played at Shania Twain Concert

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens attracted the attention of Canadian singer Shania Twain during her concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday night, but he failed to get his wish for her to sing "When" during the event.

Fightful showcased the interaction between Owens, who was born in the Montreal suburb of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and the music superstar:

Aaron Varble of Wrestling Inc. noted Twain turned down the wrestler's request because she didn't want to forget the words of the song, which was recorded in 1997 and released one year later.

Nevertheless, Owens still got to go on stage with her and received a positive reaction from the crowd.