WWE Superstar Kevin Owens Doesn't Get His Song Played at Shania Twain Concert

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens attracted the attention of Canadian singer Shania Twain during her concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday night, but he failed to get his wish for her to sing "When" during the event. 

Fightful showcased the interaction between Owens, who was born in the Montreal suburb of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and the music superstar:

Aaron Varble of Wrestling Inc. noted Twain turned down the wrestler's request because she didn't want to forget the words of the song, which was recorded in 1997 and released one year later.

Nevertheless, Owens still got to go on stage with her and received a positive reaction from the crowd.

