World Cup 2018: Tracking Round of 16 Knockout Stage Matchup Bracket

Sweden and Mexico became the latest teams to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, while defending champions Germany were knocked out following a surprise 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Two late goals meant South Korea signed off their World Cup account in Russia with a win to finish third in Group F, one place ahead of Germany, while Sweden's 3-0 thumping of Mexico saw them qualify in first place.

Janne Andersson's Sweden will now face the runners-up of Group E while Mexico face that pool's winners, with Brazil set to face Serbia and Switzerland taking on Costa Rica, whose departure in Russia has already been confirmed.

A meeting between international heavyweights France and Argentina looks to be the round of 16's headline act so far, although Group A winners Uruguay and Group B runners-up Portugal make for a tantalising matchup of their own.

We provide a look at the confirmed round-of-16 bracket thus far and examine the lineup, as well as who wasn't able to make the cut in Russia.

Round of 16 Bracket

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Denmark, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Group E winner vs. Mexico, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

England or Belgium vs. Group H runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Group E runner-up, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Group H winner vs. England or Belgium, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sweden Soar as Veteran Germany Bow Out

Group F unfolded in the most surprising of ways on Wednesday, when Sweden waited until the last for their best display of the group stage to dethrone Mexico, while whipping boys South Korea bested world-beaters at their own game.

Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist scored early in the second half against Mexico and completed their rout through an Edson Alvarez own-goal to stage a late push from third to first in their pool. ESPN FC noted this wasn't the first time they had a hand in felling a giant of the sport:

There will be no place in the round of 16 for Germany or South Korea, despite the latter's late win, when Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min punished Die Mannschaft for their missed chances to stun the watching world.

After Sweden excelled to such an extent at the Ekaterinburg Arena, even a 1-0 win would have done Germany to progress, but instead, they were dealt one of their most shocking defeats at the end of a miserable World Cup:

England and Belgium don't face off in their Group G decider until Thursday, but with the Three Lions' round-of-16 spot already secured, statistician Simon Gleave hailed a rare achievement for Gareth Southgate's side:

As for those confirmed in the knockout stages, it's hard to quantify who's in the driver's seat due to the sheer amount of shocks in the group stage, one of which being Argentina's ragged road to the second round.

A dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday saw them finish second in Group D to set up a knockout clash against France, although blogger Rafael Hernandez suggested tactics wouldn't be at an exemplary standard:

With Portugal set to face Uruguay in the other round-of-16 opener, we'll see a battle between star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez. However, there's another, potentially much bigger battle waiting around the corner, per host Jimmy Conrad:

Croatia will be considered favourites for their upcoming clash with Denmark after beating Argentina to the Group D winners' chair and generally impressing en route to three back-to-back group-stage victories.

One gets the sense that if a team of that stature is going to win a World Cup, 2018 could be the year, although data analyst Ben Mayhew recently hinted they could still play the "stepping stone" role:

Fernando Hierro's Spain side still need to overcome Russia in the round of 16, however, and there are no longer any certainties after La Furia Roja struggled in group meetings with Iran and Morocco.