A Look Back at LeBron's Free-Agency Journey

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

  1. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  2. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  3. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  4. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  5. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  6. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  7. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  8. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  9. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  10. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  11. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  12. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  13. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  14. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  15. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  16. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  17. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  18. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  19. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  20. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

Right Arrow Icon

Looking back on LeBron James' journey—from The Decision to The Return—ahead of his possible 2018 free agency.       

Related

    Teams Most Likely to Spend Recklessly in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Most Likely to Spend Recklessly in FA

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Can ‘Do Whatever the Hell He Wants’

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LBJ Can ‘Do Whatever the Hell He Wants’

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    PG Wants to 'Make Majority of People Happy' with Decision

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG Wants to 'Make Majority of People Happy' with Decision

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Case for Staying in Cleveland

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Case for Staying in Cleveland

    Dave McMenamin
    via ESPN.com