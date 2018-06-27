Donovan Mitchell Says He 'Ain't Worried' After ROY Loss to Ben Simmons

Uncredited/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said Tuesday he "ain't worried" about losing out on NBA Rookie of the Year honors to the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.

TMZ Sports spoke with Mitchell after he received 11 first-place votes compared to Simmons' 90.

"The media chose who they wanted to choose. And it's whatever," he said, before referencing the crowd for his appearance at an Adidas store in Beverly Hills, California. "I'm excited to be here. I've got all this support right here!"

Mitchell and Simmons engaged in light-hearted banter during the latter stages of the 2017-18 season regarding the Sixers star's eligibility for the award after missing his first year because of injury.

The 21-year-old Jazz rising star even wore a hoodie with the dictionary definition of rookie in April as part of his effort to jokingly undermine Simmons' candidacy.

It wasn't enough to sway the voters in his favor, but Mitchell doesn't seem fazed by the loss.