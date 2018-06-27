Paul George Hopes to Make 'Majority of People Happy' with Free-Agency Decision

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George confirmed he'll decline the player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent and will listen to pitches from NBA teams.

On Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman passed along comments George made about his impending trip to the open market in the first installment of Paul George: My Journey, a three-part mini-documentary airing on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"I hope I make the majority of the people happy," he said. "But ultimately it's my decision, and I want to be the happiest I can be with that decision. And I'm excited. I'm excited to go through this journey."

The 28-year-old California native called the entire situation "overwhelming" and said there are "a lot" of different factors that will go into his final decision, per Dawson.

"Here they have made a huge risk in trading for me, knowing I have one year on my deal," George said about the Thunder. "But I felt I didn't finish as strong as I could have. Just knowing you left something on the table, even to this point now, it weighs on me."

He didn't provide any clues about which teams could challenge OKC for his signature.

2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Right Arrow Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most frequently speculated landing spot for the five-time All-Star.

Covers noted Tuesday that the Lakers are the favorites (-150) to sign George, followed by the Thunder (+175) and the Los Angeles Clippers (+575).

"I would say almost everybody in this league would love to play at home," George told reporters in April. "I won't say that's a lie. Everybody would love to play for their home in one way or another, but that won't be the only option for why I want to go somewhere, is because it's home. Not at all."

His signing with the Lakers early in free agency could also bolster the team's chances in the LeBron James sweepstakes by giving the youthful roster more star power.