Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Bludgeon Brothers Announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

In this April 6, 2014 photo, Daniel Bryan reacts during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. Bryan was on top of the wrestling world when he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania in 2014. But he is finished just two years later at 35, a victim of at least 10 concussions that ended his career and showed how real-life injuries interrupt fantasy endings. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

In a shocking turn of events, Team Hell No reunited Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Kane came to the aid of Daniel Bryan to help fight back The Bludgeon Brothers. SmackDown Live general manager Paige then announced Team Hell No will challenge for the tag team titles at Extreme Rules on July 15:

When it became clear Bryan was on a collision course with The Bludgeon Brothers, many wondered whom the world champion would call upon to help even the odds.

Kane is an excellent choice, both because of his history with Bryan and for the fact he can be a solid transitional tag team partner before Bryan inevitably moves on to something else.

When they were a duo, Team Hell No was routinely a highlight of WWE's weekly programming. Fans will enjoy seeing that dynamic again.

At the same time, watching Team Hell No wrestle at Extreme Rules and potentially SummerSlam will be more than enough to satiate the need for nostalgia. SmackDown Live doesn't need a lengthy tag title run for Bryan and Kane, the latter of whom is only working on a part-time basis.

Ultimately, fans want to see Bryan win another WWE Championship. Putting him back with Kane is a good diversion to buy time before Bryan can realistically challenge for a world title again.

