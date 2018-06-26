Fighter Lands Crushing 91-Second Spinning Backfist KO on Four Days' Notice

It might not be the fastest spinning backfist you will ever see, but it was extremely effective.

UFC hopeful Josh Parisian made the most of his appointment against Greg Rebello at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

And he did it on just four days' notice.

As Rebello backed up toward the cage, Parisian began to spin toward him. When Rebello dropped his arms to block his ribs, he left his jaw open for a backfist to land right on the button. Rebello's knees gave out, and Parisian kept up the offense until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the action.



The Michigan native showed out in his audition to join the UFC, making it hard for UFC President Dana White to deny him entry into the big show.