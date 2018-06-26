Todd Bowles, Michael Smith, Jemele Hill Appear in Season 2 of 'Luke Cage'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Season 2 of Luke Cage was released on Netflix last Friday, and one scene featured a few recognizable cast members for sports fans.

When the superhero performs a workout with the New York Jets, head coach Todd Bowles is there to meet him and see what he can do:

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill of ESPN were also in attendance to see the incredible performance, including a 40-yard dash of 3.72 seconds.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the scene was filmed a year ago, and Bowles only agreed because he was already a fan of the show. Perhaps the cameo will help him earn some fans in the locker room.