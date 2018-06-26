Todd Bowles, Michael Smith, Jemele Hill Appear in Season 2 of 'Luke Cage'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles smiles during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Season 2 of Luke Cage was released on Netflix last Friday, and one scene featured a few recognizable cast members for sports fans.

When the superhero performs a workout with the New York Jets, head coach Todd Bowles is there to meet him and see what he can do:

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill of ESPN were also in attendance to see the incredible performance, including a 40-yard dash of 3.72 seconds.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the scene was filmed a year ago, and Bowles only agreed because he was already a fan of the show. Perhaps the cameo will help him earn some fans in the locker room.

