Joel Embiid Says NBA MVP Is His Goal for 2018-19 Season in TMZ Interview

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has big aspirations for the 2018-19 season.

After it was revealed Monday that he will be on the cover of the NBA Live 19 video game, Embiid said that winning MVP was his next goal when asked by TMZ Sports.

Embiid added that he'll take the trophy "everywhere" if he manages to win MVP.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best NBA season as he appeared in a career-high 63 regular-season games.

Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest, and the Sixers went 50-32 and then reached the second round of the playoffs.

The 2014 No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas was named an All-Star for the first time, and he also was part of the All-NBA and All-Defensive Second Teams.

Embiid missed each of his first two NBA seasons due to injury, and he has appeared in just 94 regular-season games total.

If he can continue his recent trend of largely staying healthy, however, there is no denying the fact that The Process has the tools needed to get into the MVP conversation.