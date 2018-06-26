Rose Namajunas Rejected Conor McGregor's Instagram Apology for Bus Attack

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas said Monday that she did not accept an apology she received from Conor McGregor's Instagram account after he threw a dolly through the window of a bus during UFC 223 media day in April.

Appearing on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show podcast (h/t ESPN.com's Chamatkar Sandhu), Namajunas expressed doubt that the apology actually came from McGregor: "I did get an Instagram message from him, but I don't really know if that was really him. To me, that doesn't seem like the type of, it just didn't seem like a sincere apology from an actual person. To me, I didn't really, I guess, consider it a real apology."

Namajunas added that she would have preferred an in-person apology:

"It said, 'I'm sorry for what happened,' and then it was like, but then he immediately went on to like justifying what he did and stuff like that and the reasons why he did it. That to me was like, it really doesn't matter. I don't care what beef he's got with who. That's none of my business, I don't need to know that information. Do you know what I mean? That doesn't do anything for me. So there was an apology and I'm a pretty cool person and I always accept apologies, but to me, I'm like a personal person, I like face to face. That's how I like to handle things. I feel like anything can be worked out, you just gotta talk through it as adults."

Two days after the McGregor incident, Namajunas beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision to retain her title.

When asked if she responded to McGregor's message, Namajunas said, "Yeah, I said 'f--k- that.' I said call Pat [Barry]. I just put Pat's phone number and said, 'f--k that' to whatever your message is and call him."

Barry is Namajunas' fiance and coach.

Namajunas said McGregor never called, and Barry added, "That didn't come from Conor. That apology didn't come from him."

Nearly three months after the incident—during which she was on the bus—Namajunas revealed that it made her "paranoid," and she said that she continues to see a therapist to cope with it.

McGregor threw the dolly at the bus in an attempt to rattle Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had been involved in an altercation with McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

The incident resulted in UFC fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa suffering injuries due to shattered glass, and they were both scratched from their scheduled UFC 223 bouts.

McGregor later turned himself in to police, and he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.