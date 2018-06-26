Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Says Conor McGregor Is Running out of Money

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

MMA fighter Connor Mcgregor gestures during a media press conference with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (out of frame) on August 23, 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on August 26th that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. / AFP PHOTO / John Gurzinski (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes Conor McGregor is running low on money.

Speaking with TMZ, Abdelaziz said he thinks the Irishman will eventually face off with Nurmagomedov, who is the current UFC lightweight champion, as the former holder of the title is starting to feel the pinch.

"Conor's running out of money," he said. "This is why he agreed to fight Khabib. …We're gonna contribute of him making some money, but at the end of the day we owe him an ass whooping. He needs to get his ass whooped from Khabib."

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his win over Al Iaquinta (not shown) to capture the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 223 at Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

According to Abdelaziz, there are three potential dates for the fight, although the show on November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York could be a problem for McGregor due to his recent arrest in the city; he'd potentially struggle to get a fighting license.

UFC 229 on October 6 and UFC 232 on December 29 are noted as other options. Both of those events are scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.

As noted in the report, McGregor is said to have earned around $100 million (£75 million) alone for his showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Recently the man known as Notorious was also listed as the fourth-richest athlete in the world by Forbes (h/t Lewis Mckeever of Bloody Elbow), a ranking that was topped by Mayweather.

McGregor himself said on Instagram he would've finished higher in the standings had he fought in Rio de Janeiro in May as initially scheduled. "Ah well, still under 30," he signed off.

The Irishman then posted the list on his own Twitter account with the accompanying message:

McGregor hasn't been in action in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016. It was a historic win for Notorious, as he became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time, as he added the lightweight strap to his featherweight belt.

The Dubliner then turned his hand to boxing, where he lost to the legendary Mayweather via a late stoppage.

Following his UFC hiatus, McGregor has been stripped of the lightweight title. Nurmagomedov won the belt in New York at UFC 223, beating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

Related

    Jones Rips Cormier in Vicious Twitter Rant 🔥

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jones Rips Cormier in Vicious Twitter Rant 🔥

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Rashad Evans Retires After 13-Year Career

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rashad Evans Retires After 13-Year Career

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach: Wandy vs. Rampage IV Will Be a ‘1-Round’ Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Coach: Wandy vs. Rampage IV Will Be a ‘1-Round’ Fight

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Bellator Plans Welterweight Tournament for Sept. 29

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Bellator Plans Welterweight Tournament for Sept. 29

    Mike Bohn
    via MMAjunkie