Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Says Conor McGregor Is Running out of Money

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes Conor McGregor is running low on money.

Speaking with TMZ, Abdelaziz said he thinks the Irishman will eventually face off with Nurmagomedov, who is the current UFC lightweight champion, as the former holder of the title is starting to feel the pinch.

"Conor's running out of money," he said. "This is why he agreed to fight Khabib. …We're gonna contribute of him making some money, but at the end of the day we owe him an ass whooping. He needs to get his ass whooped from Khabib."

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

According to Abdelaziz, there are three potential dates for the fight, although the show on November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York could be a problem for McGregor due to his recent arrest in the city; he'd potentially struggle to get a fighting license.

UFC 229 on October 6 and UFC 232 on December 29 are noted as other options. Both of those events are scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.

As noted in the report, McGregor is said to have earned around $100 million (£75 million) alone for his showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Recently the man known as Notorious was also listed as the fourth-richest athlete in the world by Forbes (h/t Lewis Mckeever of Bloody Elbow), a ranking that was topped by Mayweather.

McGregor himself said on Instagram he would've finished higher in the standings had he fought in Rio de Janeiro in May as initially scheduled. "Ah well, still under 30," he signed off.

The Irishman then posted the list on his own Twitter account with the accompanying message:

McGregor hasn't been in action in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016. It was a historic win for Notorious, as he became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time, as he added the lightweight strap to his featherweight belt.

The Dubliner then turned his hand to boxing, where he lost to the legendary Mayweather via a late stoppage.

Following his UFC hiatus, McGregor has been stripped of the lightweight title. Nurmagomedov won the belt in New York at UFC 223, beating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.