Adidas Releases James Harden Commercial Featuring His Mom After Winning MVP

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Adidas didn't waste any time honoring James Harden for being named the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player on Monday night.

Mere moments after the NBA Awards show, Adidas unveiled its commercial highlighting the Houston Rockets star. The ad featured Harden's mother, Monja Willis, narrating about the work he put into become the MVP:

Willis also included a note Harden wrote telling her to "Keep this paper Imma be a star."

Harden's words proved prophetic as he played at the highest level of his career. He led the NBA in scoring with a career-high 30.4 points per game and helped the Rockets win the most games (65) in franchise history.

Even though Houston's 2017-18 season ended in heartbreaking fashion as the team was unable to close out a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, Harden and the Rockets had plenty of reason to celebrate their accomplishments from the past year.