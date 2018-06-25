After Bizarre WWE Raw, Who Is Brock Lesnar's Best Opponent for WWE SummerSlam?

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Just one week after Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced a five-man No. 1 contender match at Extreme Rules, WWE Creative has already gone back on the idea, leaving Brock Lesnar’s opponent at SummerSlam up in the air.

Lesnar has become synonymous with the Universal Championship, and whether fans want to admit it or not, his presence on WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year makes it a must-watch event for hardcore and casual fans alike.

Here are the best and most likely options to challenge Lesnar to the title in August.

Bobby Lashley

Since making his return to WWE, Lashley has been booked as an unstoppable force. While his promos haven’t been great, Lashley’s in-ring work has improved exponentially during his time away from the company.

With a background in amateur wrestling and an impressive record in mixed martial arts, there are few Superstars on the WWE roster who could conceivably stand toe-to-toe with the Beast and actually pull off a victory.

Lashley is one of those people.

In a WWE ring, Lesnar and Lashley could put on an absolute battle which would blend the brutality of MMA with the finesse of wrestling. This is a match many fans have wanted for a long time, and the time to make it happen is SummerSlam.

Lesnar vs. Lashley for the Universal Championship could easily headline SummerSlam 2018.

Roman Reigns

From a storyline perspective, Reigns should have won the title from Lesnar when his feet hit the ground first during their cage match at the greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He has a legitimate case to be No. 1 contender.

Despite the backlash from a vocal portion of the WWE Universe, Reigns has been portrayed strong on television each week. Add in the fact that he has beaten all of the top stars on the red brand and taken Lesnar to his limit on numerous occasions, and Reigns is one of the few Superstars built strong enough to challenge the Beast.

While another match between the two men would be predictable, the ever-looming Braun Strowman and his Money in the Bank briefcase would be the spark the bout needs, especially if the Monster cashes in ahead of time, making it a Triple Threat match.

Kurt Angle

It may be the longest of long shots, but the online squabble between Angle and Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman mention on Raw could be the seeds of a storyline leading to yet another battle between Angle and Lesnar.

The rivalry between Angle and Lesnar goes back over 15 years and rekindling a story between the legends would result in a marquee battle. While Angle should not be the one to take the Universal Championship from Lesnar, the drawing power of both men would easily be the main attraction on the SummerSlam card.

Few fans would expect the two men to put on a showcase like they did at WrestleMania XIX, but Angle and Lesnar have immense respect for each other and could put on a show that fans would never forget.

Lashley, Reigns and even Strowman may be more conceivable options, but the match that would generate the most buzz would be between Angle and Lesnar.

