Way Too Early Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The next WWE pay-per-view following Extreme Rules will be SummerSlam 2018, set for August 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This is still far enough away that plenty of plans can change, and the landscape of the WWE Universe could look drastically different from now, in more ways than one.

Superstars can get injured, feuds can get over more with the fans than anticipated or fail to capture the audience's attention, and the writing team can run out of ideas.

However, we're already starting to see some hints at what could possibly be in mind for the lineup of the biggest show of the summer.

WWE is dropping clues left and right, and there is a logical progression to some of these storylines, so it's up to us to speculate on where things will go.

Part of the fun in looking ahead is filling in the gaps with our predictions, so let's take a look at some of the options of what might be in store for fans come SummerSlam 2018.