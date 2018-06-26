NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Markelle Fultz, Eric Bledsoe and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Now that the stars of tomorrow in DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley have made their way to the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, respectively, following the 2018 NBA draft, it's time to look ahead at the offseason.

A single player can change the entire landscape of the sport. They can make one overpowered (as we've seen with the Golden State Warriors) or they can make a team become somewhat depleted (assuming LeBron James were to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers).

But here we're talking about trade rumors. Who could be getting traded at this point in the offseason?

Eric Bledsoe and Matthew Dellavedova on the Block?

The night of the draft can often see trade action, and the Milwaukee Bucks were interested in something along those lines.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel's Press Box, the Bucks were open to dealing guards Eric Bledsoe and Matthew Dellavedova.

Prior to drafting Donte DiVincenzo with their No. 17 overall pick, it's been reported that they were in trade discussions with the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers for the pick, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.



Dellavedova is going to be a tough sell. He's halfway through his four-year, $38.4 million deal he signed after the 2016 season he had with the Cavaliers.

He averaged just 4.3 points in 18.7 minutes per game last season, and his role has been reduced heavily.

Packaging him with a pick may have been the only way to move that contract. However, Bledsoe is intriguing.

Prior to last season's trade deadline, a team could have acquired him relatively inexpensively, as the Bucks traded away Greg Monroe and protected first and second-round draft picks for him.

After arriving at the Bucks, he averaged nearly 18 points and five assists per contest. To make matters more interesting, he's owed just $15 million next season.

At this point, it would take some substantial assets to acquire Bledsoe, and rightfully so.

Markelle Fultz on His Way Out?

This might a little hard to believe, but the Philadelphia 76ers could actually trade guard Markelle Fultz.

How could this be possible? They drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017 after trading a future first-round pick to get him.

Well, coming out of college, Fultz was looked at as an excellent shooter, but for whatever reason, as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted, that seems to have disappeared.

Pompey also pointed out the fact the 76ers decided to draft three guards—Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet and Khyri Thomas—following head coach and interim general manager Brett Brown's visit to a shooting workout Fultz had in Los Angeles just before the draft.

Pompey noted a report that had the 76ers dealing the No. 10 and 26 picks along with Fultz to move into the top five of the draft.

What Fultz is dealing with appears to be mental. It's not to say he's a bust yet, but something needs to change. For the 76ers, they should wait this one out as Fultz can be a difference-maker in what is an Eastern Conference that continues to get weaker with each passing year.

Don't write off Fultz just yet.

The Kawhi Leonard Saga Continues

According to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, it's clear that San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wants to land in Los Angles with the Lakers and does not care about the supermax deal he would miss out on with a move.

However, there are other rumors to make it go even deeper than that.

According to Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone, there are reports that Pau Gasol doesn't believe the "Leonard situation" can be improved.



He was quoted as saying to EpDeportes: "I do not know if the situation can be rectified after Kawhi's request to leave. I do not know if a multi-million dollar offer would fix it."

What about pairing up with James and the Cavaliers to create the next super team?

Per Sam Amick of USA Today: "According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Cavs have inquired about Leonard, but there is no traction on a possible deal."

With one year left on his deal, the Spurs are in control here. They can trade him wherever.

This has the makings of a situation that could drag on. However, as Gasol said, I'm not sure this can end with Leonard being with the Spurs for the upcoming season. It just seems like too much has happened and the two need to go their own ways.

Could it be the Cavaliers? More likely the Lakers? Only time will tell, but the Lakers, on paper, seem like the better fit from a trade asset point of view.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.