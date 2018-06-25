Gary Sanchez out 3-4 Weeks with Groin Injury Diagnosed as Grade 1 Strain

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Monday, as the catcher is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, New York manager Aaron Boone revealed that Sanchez will probably be sidelined for three to four weeks with a Grade 1 right groin strain.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Joel Sherman Lists More Reasons Why J.A. Happ to the Yankees Makes Sense

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Joel Sherman Lists More Reasons Why J.A. Happ to the Yankees Makes Sense

    Cam Lewis
    via BlueJaysNation

    An Offensive Juggernaut Comes to CBP to Face the Yankees

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    An Offensive Juggernaut Comes to CBP to Face the Yankees

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    Potential Packages and Landing Spots for Machado

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Potential Packages and Landing Spots for Machado

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Tigers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tigers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize

    Steve Adams
    via MLB Trade Rumors