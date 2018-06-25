Gary Sanchez out 3-4 Weeks with Groin Injury Diagnosed as Grade 1 Strain

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Monday, as the catcher is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, New York manager Aaron Boone revealed that Sanchez will probably be sidelined for three to four weeks with a Grade 1 right groin strain.

