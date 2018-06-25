Rays Jokingly Tweet Yankees a Bill for Speaker Destroyed by Clint Frazier

Rays Jokingly Tweet Yankees a Bill for Speaker Destroyed by Clint FrazierJune 25, 2018
While the New York Yankees are complaining that the Tropicana Field roof got in the way of a potential go-ahead home run from Clint Frazier, the Tampa Bay Rays are complaining about property damage.
The Rays jokingly sent Frazier a bill Monday for a replacement speaker after the outfielder launched a ball off one in Sunday's game:
With the score tied 6-6 in the ninth inning Sunday, Frazier entered as a pinch-hitter and appeared to have hit a long fly ball that could have given the Yankees the lead. Unfortunately, the ball hit a speaker and dropped down for a pop-out:
The Rays eventually won in the 12th inning on a walk-off home run from Jake Bauers.
Based on the anger from the Yankees, it's unlikely Frazier pays up for the damaged property anytime soon.
