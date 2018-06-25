Rays Jokingly Tweet Yankees a Bill for Speaker Destroyed by Clint Frazier

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees in action against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-5. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While the New York Yankees are complaining that the Tropicana Field roof got in the way of a potential go-ahead home run from Clint Frazier, the Tampa Bay Rays are complaining about property damage.

The Rays jokingly sent Frazier a bill Monday for a replacement speaker after the outfielder launched a ball off one in Sunday's game:

With the score tied 6-6 in the ninth inning Sunday, Frazier entered as a pinch-hitter and appeared to have hit a long fly ball that could have given the Yankees the lead. Unfortunately, the ball hit a speaker and dropped down for a pop-out:

The Rays eventually won in the 12th inning on a walk-off home run from Jake Bauers.

Based on the anger from the Yankees, it's unlikely Frazier pays up for the damaged property anytime soon.

Related

    Joel Sherman Lists More Reasons Why J.A. Happ to the Yankees Makes Sense

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Joel Sherman Lists More Reasons Why J.A. Happ to the Yankees Makes Sense

    Cam Lewis
    via BlueJaysNation

    An Offensive Juggernaut Comes to CBP to Face the Yankees

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    An Offensive Juggernaut Comes to CBP to Face the Yankees

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    Potential Packages and Landing Spots for Machado

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Potential Packages and Landing Spots for Machado

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Tigers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tigers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize

    Steve Adams
    via MLB Trade Rumors