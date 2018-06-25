WWE UK Championship Tournament 2018: Winners, Grades, Highlights from Day 1

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

After nearly 18 months of random title defenses since the first UK champion was crowned in January of 2017, WWE is finally making some real progress with its United Kingdom division.

Not only are we getting the second UK Championship Tournament, but Triple H has revealed plans for a British NXT brand to support its growing international footprint.

The original tourney introduced the WWE Universe to the likes of Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang and current UK champion, Pete Dunne.

WWE is hoping to do the same thing for a new crop of talent with this year's two-day event, but one of the names will be familiar to fans this time around as Jack Gallagher journeyed home to England to participate.

Since Dunne is already the champion, the winner of this tourney will earn a title shot against The Bruiserweight instead of automatically being crowned champion like last year.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the first day of the 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.