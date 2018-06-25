Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Break Top Rope at WWE Live Event

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Seth Rollins attends WWE Wrestling pre-show on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The WWE may be scripted, but sometimes its performers are forced to improvise. 

That was the case on Sunday night during a house show in Anaheim, when the top rope broke during a tag-team match pitting Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, according to Aaron Varble of WrestlingNews.co.

It snapped after Rollins hurled McIntyre into the ropes, sending him out of the ring and onto the floor.

Reigns and Rollins ultimately won the match. And folks in Anaheim got to see the sort of equipment failure that rarely happens and certainly made for a unique spectacle. 

