Ex-Chiefs Safety Ron Parker Reportedly Will Sign Falcons Contract

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news.

Parker, 30, spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs before being released in March. He recorded 67 tackles and two interceptions in 2017.

