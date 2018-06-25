Ex-Chiefs Safety Ron Parker Reportedly Will Sign Falcons Contract

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) is greeted onto the field by teammates prior to the start of their NFL wild-card playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news.

Parker, 30, spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs before being released in March. He recorded 67 tackles and two interceptions in 2017.

      

