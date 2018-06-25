World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Monday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Spain and Portugal will bid for top spot in Group B at the 2018 World Cup on Monday.

The pair are level on four points and goal difference, having drawn 3-3 with one another and won 1-0 against Morocco and Iran, respectively, in their second matches. Spain will play the former on Monday, while Portugal take on the latter.

In Group A, Uruguay play Russia with both sides starting on six points apiece and already through to the round of 16, with top spot heading to the victor or to the hosts if it's a draw, courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt will contest the other match in Group A, ostensibly for pride with both sides yet to secure a point at the tournament.

Here is the schedule, complete with viewing details and score predictions for each:

3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): ITV, Fox (2-1)

3 p.m./10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1 (1-1)

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1 (1-1) 7 p.m./2 p.m. Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox (2-0)

Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox (2-0) 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): BBC, FS1 (0-1)

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Spain vs. Morocco

Morocco have been somewhat unfortunate at the World Cup, having controlled the possession and chances in both of their matches and failing to come away with a single point.

A last-gasp Aziz Bouhaddouz own goal proved costly in the opener against Iran, while Portugal managed to hold on after taking an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football writer Michael Cox feels for the Atlas Lions but does not expect them to get anything from Spain:

La Roja weren't at their best in their 1-0 win over Iran, which came courtesy of a fortunate ricochet as they otherwise struggled to break down their opponents.

Having been on the front foot for much of their first two matches, Morocco will now be forced to sit back as Spain dictate the game and they might struggle to keep out their illustrious opposition as well as Iran did.

That could particularly be the case if Isco is on his game again, after he stood out in the last match:

If the Atlas Lions leave themselves open defensively, he, Andres Iniesta and David Silva should have little trouble picking them apart.

Iran vs. Portugal

Portugal can top the group if they beat Iran and outscore Spain, but a win for their opponents could see the Selecao going home.

Fox Sports' Keith Costigan is looking forward to watching the two sides:

Iran put in a heroic effort to keep Spain out in their last match and were unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet.

Football writer Karl Matchett praised their defensive performance:

Portugal aren't without creativity, but they can't dissect a back line in the same way La Roja can, so they might struggle here if they're not able to grab an early goal again.

Ronaldo is on form with four goals in his first two matches, though, and he may well prove the difference in another tight game.