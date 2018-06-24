Stephen Curry's Family Beats Chris Paul's on Celebrity Family Feud

Stephen Curry's Family Beats Chris Paul's on Celebrity Family FeudJune 25, 2018
Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have had many memorable battles on the court, and they took their rivalry to the game show circuit as they captained their respective families on Family Feud.
The Curry family came out victorious, but not before having to contemplate what a male stripper built in the image of fictional character Popeye might look like:
Family Feud @FamilyFeud
This POPEYE is LOOKING FUNNY! If a male stripper called himself #Popeye, @CP3's mother Robin thinks he'd have THIS... 🤣🤷🏽♀️ Watch #CelebrityFamilyFeud all summer on ABC, SUNDAYS AT 8|7c, and stay tuned for #ToTellTheTruth at 10|9c! #FamilyFeud #SteveHarvey #ChrisPaul https://t.co/6ngmjP4fYf
Family Feud @FamilyFeud
#Popeye the stripper is going to need THIS. Can @StephenCurry30 remember what it is?? 🏀💪 Watch #CelebrityFamilyFeud all summer on ABC, SUNDAYS AT 8|7c, and stay tuned for #ToTellTheTruth starring #AnthonyAnderson at 10|9c! #FamilyFeud #SteveHarvey #StephCurry https://t.co/cKLi3prH4s
Once the Curry family got to the "Fast Money" round, Ayesha Curry dominated, scoring 194 points during her turn. That left Stephen needing to collect six points, which he duly delivered:
Celeb Family Feud @FamilyFeudABC
.@StephenCurry30 only needed two three point shots. Like that wasn’t going to happen. #CelebrityFamilyFeud https://t.co/5FpJmAcCdN
This is the second time in the last month Paul finished second to Curry. The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
Ranking the NBA's Top 50 Free Agents