Stephen Curry's Family Beats Chris Paul's on Celebrity Family Feud

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have had many memorable battles on the court, and they took their rivalry to the game show circuit as they captained their respective families on Family Feud.

The Curry family came out victorious, but not before having to contemplate what a male stripper built in the image of fictional character Popeye might look like:

Once the Curry family got to the "Fast Money" round, Ayesha Curry dominated, scoring 194 points during her turn. That left Stephen needing to collect six points, which he duly delivered:

This is the second time in the last month Paul finished second to Curry. The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.