Stephen Curry's Family Beats Chris Paul's on Celebrity Family Feud

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands next to Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have had many memorable battles on the court, and they took their rivalry to the game show circuit as they captained their respective families on Family Feud.

The Curry family came out victorious, but not before having to contemplate what a male stripper built in the image of fictional character Popeye might look like:

Once the Curry family got to the "Fast Money" round, Ayesha Curry dominated, scoring 194 points during her turn. That left Stephen needing to collect six points, which he duly delivered:

This is the second time in the last month Paul finished second to Curry. The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

