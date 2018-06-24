Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson Dies at Age 41 from Injuries Suffered in Crash

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

BARBERVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Joey Saldana, driver of the #9 Budweiser Dodge, leads a group of cars during the World of Outlaws 39th Annual DIRTcar Nationals by UNOH at Volusia Speedway Park on February 7, 2010 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for Kasey Kahne Racing)
Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Jason Johnson, a sprint car driver in the World of Outlaws, died Sunday from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday.

As the event's website noted, Johnson, 41, crashed in the Jim Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.

The car "flipped and went through billboards" on the 18th lap of the race, according to Dave Kallman of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Johnson first raced for the World of Outlaws in 1998 but didn't join the organization full time until 2015. He was the league's Rookie of the Year that year and had won two events so far this season.

While the dirt-track series doesn't have the following of NASCAR, several top drivers sometimes compete in the circuit. This includes Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who offered their condolences:

Johnson is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and their son, Jaxx.

The World of Outlaws postponed its next scheduled race—originally set for Wednesday in Jacksonville—to Oct. 12. The series will return to action on Friday at Knoxville Raceway.

