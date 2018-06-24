Report: Mike Muscala Exercised $5 Million Player Option Contract with Hawks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala (31) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Atlanta won 110-97. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran forward Mike Muscala will return to the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19 after exercising his $5 million player option, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Muscala averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks this past season. By triggering his player option, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

