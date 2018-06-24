4-Star QB Dwan Mathis Flips Commitment from Michigan St. to OSU

247Sports

Four-star quarterback recruit Dwan Mathis announced he was decommitting from Michigan State in favor of his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes:

Mathis made the announcement following an official visit to Columbus over the weekend.

The rising senior is the No. 251 overall prospect and ninth-rated pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's listed at 6'5" and 195 pounds, so he'll need to bulk up before seeing the field.

Ohio State had spent much of the early 2019 recruiting process without a quarterback. The Buckeyes now have a signal-caller in place and rank first among Big Ten schools and ninth overall on 247Sports. He's their 10th player with 4-star distinction or higher.

Despite originally giving Michigan State his verbal, it was known Mathis had an interest in being a Buckeye. He spoke of Ohio State's hesitance to give him an offer earlier this year.

"Patience is the key to everything," Mathis said, per Bill Landis of Cleveland.com. "You can't give up because of one simple thing. That's not life. Not everything is gonna come to you when you want it, but if you really start working for it, that's what you're supposed to do."

With his offer in tow, Mathis didn't wait long to scoop it up. Now Michigan State will have to start a new search for a 2019 quarterback.