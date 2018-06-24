Alex Bregman Shaves Mustache in the Middle of Royals vs. Astros

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

When you have a busy schedule, sometimes you have to sneak in time to shave whenever you get a chance.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman decided to shave his mustache in the middle of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals, as captured by Cut4:

While a designated hitter might have more time to pull off this type of stunt, Bregman was playing third base before moving to shortstop during the game, so there wasn't too much time to get into the locker room. Still, he somehow found a break in this stretch and decided to clean up his facial hair.

Considering how superstitious some baseball players are, it's important to note the 24-year-old flied out to center following the shave after he walked and scored in his first plate appearance of the day.

Hopefully, the sudden change doesn't lead to a slump for Bregman.