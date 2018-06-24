Alex Bregman Shaves Mustache in the Middle of Royals vs. Astros

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman rounds third base on his way to scoring on a single by Jose Altuve off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Houston won 5-2. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

When you have a busy schedule, sometimes you have to sneak in time to shave whenever you get a chance.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman decided to shave his mustache in the middle of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals, as captured by Cut4:

While a designated hitter might have more time to pull off this type of stunt, Bregman was playing third base before moving to shortstop during the game, so there wasn't too much time to get into the locker room. Still, he somehow found a break in this stretch and decided to clean up his facial hair.

Considering how superstitious some baseball players are, it's important to note the 24-year-old flied out to center following the shave after he walked and scored in his first plate appearance of the day.

Hopefully, the sudden change doesn't lead to a slump for Bregman.

Related

    Yuli's Slam Caps Big Day as Astros Rout Royals

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Yuli's Slam Caps Big Day as Astros Rout Royals

    MLB
    via MLB

    Report: Hanley Not Under Federal Investigation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Hanley Not Under Federal Investigation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Berrios Strikes Out 12 as Twins Beat Rangers 2-0

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Berrios Strikes Out 12 as Twins Beat Rangers 2-0

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Altuve Climbs Astros' All-Time Leaderboards for Hits, Runs

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Altuve Climbs Astros' All-Time Leaderboards for Hits, Runs

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle