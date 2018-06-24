Report: NFL Told Laurent Duvernay-Tardif He Can't Put 'M.D.' on Jersey

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finished medical school during his playing career and asked the NFL if he could put "Duvernay-Tardif, M.D." on the back of his uniform.

And the NFL said no, according to TVA Sports' Andy Mailly-Pressoir (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

"I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey," he said in February, per Aaron Rose for the Kansas City Star. "I've already started a conversation with the league office, and they say that anything is possible."

Chad Johnson, formerly Chad Ochocinco, had to legally change his name to put "Ochocinco" on the back of his jersey, so the NFL's ruling shouldn't come as much of a surprise. But it's still a wet-blanket move.