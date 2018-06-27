Early Predictions for Entire WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

In the middle of the summer, WWE Extreme Rules 2018 will be the bridge between two major events: Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

An event known for having multiple specialty bouts, particularly among the biggest matches on the card, this year's Extreme Rules could be intense come July 15.

Most of the card is still up in the air, but there have been significant hints about which stars will be fighting to earn major spots at SummerSlam on August 19. Almost every championship is certain to be on the line.

Still, there are questions about what stipulations the confirmed and expected matches will have as well as what will come of these exciting contests to kick the WWE summer into high gear.

Kickoff: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin



This card is going to be stuffed with talent, so it's hard to say how Finn Balor will fit.

His feud with Baron Corbin has been developing nicely, but unless the No. 1 Contender multi-man match is reinstated, these two cannot fit on the main card for Extreme Rules.

The Kickoff match has often been used to keep Raw feuds moving, so Balor and Corbin could have their first match here before the rivalry takes off. The Irishman could certainly put on a show that makes WWE officials regret wasting him.

Corbin's resurgence as The Constable has been fun to watch, but he's still not being treated as the same type of talent as Balor, who will eventually be in the world title scene.

Corbin may not win any matches in this feud.

Prediction: Balor wins



Raw Tag Team Championships: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team

It was a surprise when this tag team match was not announced for Money in the Bank, but a limited card has forced this feud to be delayed until Extreme Rules. Now the two tag teams can finally clash and hopefully show why they deserve a greater spotlight.

The Woken tag team champions are popular and entertaining, but they are still waiting for someone to step up as a real threat to them. While it has been fun to watch Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas recreate themselves without The Miz, they do not come off as legitimate rivals for the champions.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre or The Authors of Pain should be next in line for an opportunity come SummerSlam. Hopefully Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will prove in this contest why they are worthy tag team champions.

Prediction: Hardy and Wyatt retain the Raw Tag Team Championships



SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No



Until Tuesday's edition of SmackDown, it was hard to say who would help Daniel Bryan in his fight against The Bludgeon Brothers, but Kane answered the call.

Credit: WWE.com

Team Hell No have reunited and hopefully will bring some needed excitement to the blue brand's tag team division.

As stacked as the division is, not much has been done with Harper and Rowan since they won the tag team championships. They should pair up well with the entertaining alliance of Bryan and Kane, who should give the monsters a good fight.

In the end, though, this comes off as a temporary team battling a dominant alliance. It will be fun while it lasts, but The Bludgeon Brothers will not fall just yet.

Prediction: Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships



WWE United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



This match was expected to happen on SmackDown Live, but a freak accident led to Shinsuke Nakamura getting injured. This means fans will have to wait until Extreme Rules for The Daredevil to get his hands on The Artist.

This pairing is the perfect connection of athletic ability and pure charisma that should make for an excellent match. The United States Championship has been underutilized lately, but this rivalry can be the catalyst for the title returning to relevance.

While Hardy makes sense as champion, Nakamura is in desperate need of a win. He couldn't capture the WWE Championship, so the U.S. title is a solid consolation prize.

The Rockstar is too good not to get a chance to be a major attraction on SmackDown.

Prediction: Nakamura becomes new WWE United States champion

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

On Monday's edition of Raw, Seth Rollins and Ziggler put on a show in the main event without a definitive winner. It only makes sense they get a second chance at Extreme Rules, but this time Drew McIntyre would have to be banned from ringside.

The two could have an even better match than before, giving Rollins another great bout to add to his banner year. Ziggler, meanwhile, has seen resurgent in his alliance with McIntyre, and the two can only get better with each passing week.

Ziggler and McIntyre still have unfinished business in the tag team division, so this may be the end of their Intercontinental Championship detour. Rollins can regain the title, while the two heels go on to take the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Prediction: Rollins regains the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

The feud between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens has been a fun diversion on Raw lately, but it now needs to reach its climax. What better way to settle a feud in which KO is always trying to escape than inside a steel cage?

Credit: WWE.com

These two are among the best on Raw right now, and Strowman has the Money in the Bank briefcase. It makes sense for their bout to be one of the few on this card without a title on the line, although The Monster Among Men could convince KO to compete by putting his briefcase up for grabs.

Whether the case in on the line or not, Strowman is on too much of a roll to lose now. It is likely he will be Universal Champion by the end of the summer, while Owens spends much of the next few months annoying other upper midcard faces.

Prediction: Strowman wins

SmackDown Women's Championship Handicap Match: Carmella (c) and James Ellsworth vs. Asuka



The last time Carmella fought Asuka, it took a surprise return from James Ellsworth for the SmackDown women's champion to retain her title. It stands to reason then that their next clash should give Asuka a chance to get back at The Chinless Wonder.

A mixed gender handicap match is a rarity in wrestling, but Ellsworth could pull it off by playing punchbag for Asuka. This also protects Carmella and The Empress of Tomorrow, who can continue their feud into SummerSlam regardless of the result.

Significant time has been spent building up The Princess of Staten Island as a top competitor on SmackDown, so it is likely she will keep the title a while longer.

It is hard to say who will next step up if Asuka fails here and at SummerSlam, though.

Prediction: Carmella retains the SmackDown Women's Championship with Ellsworth's help



Raw Women's Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

The rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax began in force before WrestleMania 34, and the two women have had two solid heated matches in that time.

With The Goddess of WWE stealing her title back from Jax at Money in the Bank, the feud has reached its climax.

This match should be the last chapter in this rivalry, with the two getting the necessary stipulation to showcase their hatred for one another. Falls Count Anywhere is a rarely utilized stipulation that would be perfect for these rivals who could battle throughout the arena.

While Jax has won every encounter with Bliss to date, the story has shifted back to Litttle Miss Bliss, who is on the verge of a rivalry with Ronda Rousey when the former UFC star returns from suspension.

It will likely take more than a few tricks, but Bliss will walk out still champion at the end of Extreme Rules.

Prediction: Bliss retains the Raw Women's Championship



WWE Championship Strap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

This match is already set after Rusev's surprise win in the gauntlet match, outlasting more likely contenders such as Bryan and Samoa Joe. Now The Bulgarian Brute needs to prove he deserves more opportunities like this going forward.

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles can have a great match with anyone, but it has still been a bit hard to see this as more than a filler bout. Rusev is unlikely to win, which makes him just a placeholder before a bigger challenger comes along. Even if it is a quality fight, this contest may not stand out on this card.

That is why the two need a stipulation to help them take this bout to the next level. However, it is more likely the stipulation they are given will just add more ridiculousness to the proceedings as has often happened in Rusev's career.

A Strap match is a bizarre stipulation that has the benefit of keeping the wrestlers close together and physical. It would add some heat to this clash even if it would also add more silliness.

Prediction: Styles retains the WWE Championship



No. 1 Contender Extreme Rules Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

The original plan for a Six-Pack Challenge match has seemingly been nixed, which may be for the best. More interesting bouts are possible if the expected competitors move into singles matches.

The two men most benefiting from the decision are Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley, who can now have their first-ever one-on-one match. The two could have a stellar physical bout together, but the crowd in Pittsburgh may not be interested.

Even if it becomes an Extreme Rules fight, with the two allowed to battle through the crowd and with any weapons they can find, it will take some strong storytelling to convince anyone to invest in two underwritten and overbooked characters.

Either man could win to set up a solid main event at SummerSlam, but Brock Lesnar vs. Lashley is an easier sell, especially with The Beast on his way out of WWE.

Prediction: Lashley becomes the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship

