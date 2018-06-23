Fighter Scores Huge Comeback Win with Brutal Spinning Elbow Knockout

Fighter Scores Huge Comeback Win with Brutal Spinning Elbow KnockoutJune 23, 2018
ONE Championship @ONEChampionship
A spinning back elbow KO gives Yukinori Ogasawara the victory over Rui Botelho at 2:54 of the second round! #PinnacleOfPower #Macau #MartialArts https://t.co/SgXIYmJZq1
Rui Botelho seemed to have a win in his pocket at One Championship's Pinnacle of Power event. At every step of the fight, Yukinori Ogasawara was struggling with his clinchwork. Sometimes he would eat knees, other times he would get wrenched around and taken down.
Ogasawara, in all likelihood, knew he needed to do something to turn things around and boy, did he ever.
In the final moments of the second round, the Japanese striker uncorked a massive spinning elbow that ended the bout on the spot. Check out the move here:
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
Beautiful spinning back elbow KO by Yukinori Ogasawara. The day of the elbow rolls on. #ONEChampionship https://t.co/1lMtHnmPoA
Though the elbow didn't land flush, it hit Botelho in the worst possible way; clipping him near the top head. Though it looks like a glancing shot, high-impact strikes like kicks and elbows can be particularly damaging there and, in the case of Botelho, can result in a surefire win slipping away.
While this wasn't one of Ogasawara's best performances, this can be chalked up as one of his prettiest wins.
