Dwyane Wade Says He'd Vote for Steve Kerr to Be President of USA

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Steve Kerr is the head coach of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, but Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade wouldn't mind seeing him in the oval office.

When asked whether he thinks Kerr could run for president by Joel Weber of Bloomberg Businessweek, D-Wade said, "Yeah. I'd vote for him. I like him."

Although the Warriors are undoubtedly the NBA's most talented team, Kerr has pulled the right strings and shown himself to be a great leader, much like Phil Jackson did with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State has now won three of the past four NBA championships, and there is no end in sight to their dynasty.

In addition to his leadership qualities, Kerr has never been shy about speaking out on social issues.

Kerr has been especially critical of President Donald Trump and recently commented on his withdrawal of an offer to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House, per Sam Amick of USA Today:

"It's not surprising. I think the President has made it clear he's going to try to divide us—all of us—in this country for political gain. That's just the way it is. I think we all look forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement and celebrate Americans for their achievement, their good deeds."

One specific issue that Kerr has expressed his opinions on often is that of gun control.

Following a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last year, Kerr stressed the importance of putting the safety American people above all else, according to USA Today:

"Let's do the sensible thing, but our government has to lead the way and they can't just cave into the NRA just because the NRA wants to make money. They have to put the people's safety and health over the interest of the gun industry. It doesn't seem like it would be that far of a stretch, but for whatever reason we're paralyzed and we're unable to do anything to protect our citizens. It's disgusting and it's a shame."

Wade isn't alone in his thought that Kerr would excel in a presidential role.

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser expressed a similar opinion during an interview with Les Carpenter of the Guardian published June 8, saying, "Steve would, honestly, be an incredible president for our country. He would be better at that than as a coach and he's a great coach."

Kerr hasn't given any indication that he intends to run for president at any point, but if Wade's comments are any indication, he would have no shortage of support in NBA circles.