LeBron James' Jersey from NBA Finals Game 1 Sold for More Than $100k at Auction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles in the closing seconds of regulation as LeBron James #23 attempts direct the offense against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The jersey LeBron James wore during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals was auctioned for $100,322, according to NBA Auctions.

That contest included JR Smith's infamous blunder at the end of regulation. With the score tied and less than five seconds remaining on the clock, George Hill missed his second free-throw attempt, and Smith pulled down the rebound. But instead of trying to score, he ran the ball back out to the perimeter, believing the Cavaliers had the lead.

Instead, the clock ran out.

James, meanwhile, looked on in disbelief, both on the court and later on the bench when he learned that the Cavaliers had a timeout they could have used before time ran out in regulation. Both reactions went viral, while the Warriors went on to win the game in overtime and sweep the Cavaliers in the series.

As for Smith's jersey from the game, it sold for $23,548.

Related

    Cavaliers Agree to Deal with Purdue's Dakota Mathias

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavaliers Agree to Deal with Purdue's Dakota Mathias

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    Collin Sexton will play in Las Vegas Summer League

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Collin Sexton will play in Las Vegas Summer League

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Sexton Doesn't Feel Pressure to Fill Kyrie's Shoes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sexton Doesn't Feel Pressure to Fill Kyrie's Shoes

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report