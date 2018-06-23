LeBron James' Jersey from NBA Finals Game 1 Sold for More Than $100k at Auction

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The jersey LeBron James wore during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals was auctioned for $100,322, according to NBA Auctions.

That contest included JR Smith's infamous blunder at the end of regulation. With the score tied and less than five seconds remaining on the clock, George Hill missed his second free-throw attempt, and Smith pulled down the rebound. But instead of trying to score, he ran the ball back out to the perimeter, believing the Cavaliers had the lead.

Instead, the clock ran out.

James, meanwhile, looked on in disbelief, both on the court and later on the bench when he learned that the Cavaliers had a timeout they could have used before time ran out in regulation. Both reactions went viral, while the Warriors went on to win the game in overtime and sweep the Cavaliers in the series.

As for Smith's jersey from the game, it sold for $23,548.