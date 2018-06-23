Collin Sexton Doesn't Feel Pressure to Fill Kyrie Irving's Shoes with Cavaliers

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Collin Sexton may be donning Kyrie Irving's old No. 2 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he told reporters Friday he doesn't feel any extra pressure to live up to the history associated with that digit.

"I feel like I'm not going to have to live up to anybody's shoes," the No. 8 overall pick said at his introductory press conference, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "I'm going to come in and learn and be the best player I can be on the court as well as off the court."

Irving, of course, was one of the most electric players to ever don the Wine and Gold during his six-year stay in Cleveland.

By the time his career in Northeast Ohio wrapped up, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick ranked eighth on the Cavs' all-time scoring list and had seared a slew of signature moments into the minds of the Cleveland faithful, including his championship-sealing dagger over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Sexton, though, isn't looking back at Irving's achievements. Given his comments to LeBron James after Cleveland selected him, it appears the rookie is ready to create some signature moments of his own.