Brett Brown: 76ers Will Work on 'Elementary' Shooting Drills with Markelle Fultz

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Markelle Fultz endured a rough rookie season.

Fortunately for the guard, though, Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is willing to stay patient with him.

Brown told reporters on Friday that the team will put Fultz through "elementary" shooting drills this offseason, via Keith Pompey of the Philladelphia Inquirer:

Fultz played in the first four contests of the 2017-18 season before missing the next 68 games due to a shoulder injury. But even before that injury, the former Washington Huskies star's shooting form came into question, with one NBA executive calling his transformation "mind-boggling."

Now, after Fultz shot just 40.5 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc in his first professional season, the Sixers are trying to get him right—so Philadelphia fans will once again have to trust the process.