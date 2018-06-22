Robert Williams Interview Call Postponed When Celtics Can't Reach 1st-Round Pick

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Robert Williams' career with the Boston Celtics is off to an inauspicious start after the team was unable to contact its 2018 first-round pick ahead of an official conference call Friday.

ESPN's Chris Forsberg reported the Celtics had planned to introduce Williams to reporters at 11 a.m. ET but have since postponed the call. The Athletic's Jay King reported it was a "simple miscommunication" between Williams and the Celtics.

Boston selected Williams with the 27th overall pick Thursday night. Many agreed the Celtics got great value with the move. Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal gave Boston an A grade on draft night.

Williams averaged 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, and he'll be a solid backup center behind Al Horford, addressing one of the Celtics' few needs heading into the 2018-19 season.

However, experts acknowledged Boston assumed some risk by adding Williams:

Friday's miscommunication is unlikely to mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it furthers the notion Williams could experience some hiccups early in his NBA career as he finds a role in Boston.