Iran vs. Portugal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

It's crunch time for Portugal and Iran in Group B on Monday, as they will battle for a spot in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal, on four points, have a slight advantage over Iran, on three points, going into the third of three group games. Spain, who face Morocco at the same time, are also on four points and only need a draw to ensure qualification to the knockout stages.

Assuming they can accomplish that feat, Iran need a victory to keep their World Cup dream alive and they have shown plenty in their outings so far to suggest they're capable. Portugal, meanwhile, appear tough to beat and have an apex goalscorer on their books in Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's the first vital match in Round 3 of the group stages and is subsequently poised to be a tense occasion. Here's a look at how both sides are shaping up ahead of the game, the key broadcast information for the match and a preview of the contest.

Team News

Fernando Santos is unlikely to deviate from the formula that has brought Portugal four points so far, especially with just a point needed. Iran are set to be without Ehsan Hajsafi, who hobbled out of the game against Spain.

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Joao Mario; Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Taremi, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun

Ronaldo On the Goal Trail

Here's a look at how Group B is shaping up on the cusp of this important fixture:

While there's no doubt that Portugal, as European champions, are a cohesive and quality team, they're a side towards geared towards one man making the difference. Fortunately for them, that man is Ronaldo and he relishes the responsibility.

The Real Madrid man's nose for goals is what ultimately separated the Selecao from Morocco in their last game. Ronaldo poached a header in the early stages and while the African side were vibrant in their response, they didn't have a cold-blooded goalscorer to cap off their attacks.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated summed up the type of impact Ronaldo has had on the tournament so far:

As noted below, no player in the history of European football has a better goalscoring record on the international stage than the Portugal sensation:

It'll be interesting to see how Iran approach the challenge of containing the four-goal man, especially given they need a victory.

Against Spain they impressed many, despite losing 1-0. They defended with great intensity when the scores were level and eventually fell behind because of a stroke of misfortune. Then, when the onus was on them to attack, they did show something, spurning some fine chances and seeing a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

James Montague praised their performance and noted the added edge to this fixture with Carlos Quieroz, a former Portugal manager, in the Iran dugout for the match:

Both of these teams are set up to be reactive in games and as a result, this one may be a tough watch for spells.

Iran may go with the same ultra-negative tactics that worked for a spell against Spain and Portugal may feel obliged to push forward. But Santos' men are a canny and experienced bunch, meaning they're unlikely to leave too much space at the back.

A time will come in the game when Iran will have to push on and when that comes, you sense Portugal will punish them.

Prediction: Iran 0-1 Portugal