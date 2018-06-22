Vlade Divac Says Kings Are a 'Super Team' After 2018 NBA Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA fans surely don't think of the Sacramento Kings when pondering superteams in the NBA, but don't tell their general manager.

As Kings on NBC Sports California shared, GM Vlade Divac said his squad is a "super team, just young":

The comment came after the Kings selected Duke playmaker Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick during Thursday's NBA draft. Divac highlighted the fact the Kings defeated the champion Golden State Warriors twice last season, although that was far from enough to land a playoff spot.

Sacramento hasn't been to the postseason since the 2005-06 campaign and was an abysmal 27-55 in 2017-18.

Bagley at least gives the team a building block alongside young pieces such as De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson. Still, Sacramento has a long way to go toward being a superteam no matter what Divac said following the draft.