Terry Rozier Calls Danny Ainge on B/R NBA Draft Show to Find out Celtics Pick

Terry Rozier Calls Danny Ainge on B/R NBA Draft Show to Find out Celtics PickJune 22, 2018
Terry Rozier had the inside scoop.
Appearing on Bleacher Report's NBA draft show Thursday night, Rozier made a FaceTime call to Celtics general manager Danny Ainge to inquire about whom the Boston Celtics would take 27th overall.
And Ainge delivered.
After joking that they were about to draft his replacement, Ainge disclosed the Celtics planned to select former Texas A&M center Robert Williams.
