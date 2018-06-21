Dana White on Donald Trump's Immigration Plan: I Don't Even Think Trump Likes It

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White sounded off on President Donald Trump's immigration policy, specifically the administration's prior emphasis on separating parents from their children as they cross the United States' southern border.

"There should never be a scenario where you take kids away from their parents for any reason whatsoever, ever," White said, per TMZ Sports. "They'd have to shoot me to take my kids."

White also questioned whether Trump was in favor of the policy, saying he doesn't "even think Trump likes it," and said he thinks it was "set in place" independent of the president.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions first announced in April the Trump administration planned to have a "zero-tolerance policy toward illegal entry" to curb immigration into the United States.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end the policy of family separation, but the order faces legal scrutiny since it allows the indefinite detention of immigrant families.

White is a Trump supporter and spoke at the Republican national convention in July 2016 prior to Trump formally assuming the office of president in January 2017.