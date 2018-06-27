B/R MMA 2018 Half-Year Awards: Best Fighter, Fight, Finishes and Story

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The first half of 2018 didn't exactly go off like gangbusters for the UFC.

With many of the fight company's biggest stars either suspended (Jon Jones), chasing other dreams (Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey) or some version of the two (Conor McGregor), signature moments were hard to come by.

That doesn't mean it was a total loss, of course. Through 18 events over six months, new champions were crowned and new memories were forged as some fresh faces began to stand out from the crowd.

Fact is, there was a lot to like inside the Octagon. You just needed to look closely to see it.

With the year's halfway point upon us, Bleacher Report's MMA staff got together to vote on our mid-year awards. Here are our picks for best fighter, best fight, best knockout, best submission, biggest story and best social media moment. Mostly UFC cards were considered for inclusion, with select bouts from Bellator and other leagues as well.