Wizards Trade Rumors: Marcin Gortat on Block; Washington Won't Send Pick in Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are reportedly willing to take trade offers for Marcin Gortat, but there is a limit to how motivated they are to make a deal happen.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Wizards are "resistant" to dealing the No. 15 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to help facilitate a trade involving Gortat.

Sources told Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol that Gortat "won’t be on the Wizards next season."

The 34-year-old Gortat has spent the past five seasons with the Wizards. He has appeared in all 82 games in each of the past two years, but his average of 8.4 points per game in 2017-18 was his lowest in eight years.

Washington owes Gortat $13.565 million in 2018-19, the final season of a five-year contract he signed in 2014. 

Per Spotrac, the Wizards are currently $23.8 million over the 2018-19 salary cap. They need to create financial flexibility if they hope to make upgrades in free agency coming off a 43-39 record last season. 

The Wizards haven't made a draft pick since 2015, and their most recent first-round pick still on the roster is Otto Porter (2013). 

Related

    Report: Dwight, Nets to Negotiate Buyout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dwight, Nets to Negotiate Buyout

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs Believe They Have 'Good Chance' to Land Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mavs Believe They Have 'Good Chance' to Land Boogie

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The 2018 NBA Draft Has the Potential for Chaos

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 2018 NBA Draft Has the Potential for Chaos

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Buzz: Kings Already Know Who They Want at No. 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Kings Already Know Who They Want at No. 2

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report